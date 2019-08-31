SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.12
|N/A
|0.19
|3.43
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.26
|N/A
|0.21
|18.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.9%
|18.9%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Epsilon Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share held by insiders are 26.89%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Summary
Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
