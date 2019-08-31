SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.26 N/A 0.21 18.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Epsilon Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share held by insiders are 26.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.