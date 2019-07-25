SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Comparison side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.39 N/A 0.18 5.05 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share held by insiders are 26.89%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.