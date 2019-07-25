SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Comparison side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.39
|N/A
|0.18
|5.05
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.3%
|18.3%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-166.9%
|-119.2%
Volatility and Risk
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share held by insiders are 26.89%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-7.92%
|-7.92%
|-3.14%
|-12.26%
|-4.81%
|16.25%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-13.91%
|-42.36%
|-0.73%
|-60.6%
|-89.01%
|11.38%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
