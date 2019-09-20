SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Contrasting side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.03 N/A 0.19 3.43 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ultra Petroleum Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Ultra Petroleum Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 72.8%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has stronger performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.