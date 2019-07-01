SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.29 N/A 0.18 5.05 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.72 N/A 1.74 7.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average price target is $15.67, while its potential upside is 33.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has stronger performance than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 9 of the 11 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.