SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.95 N/A 0.19 3.43 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.61 N/A 0.22 5.71

In table 1 we can see SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HighPoint Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HighPoint Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation has beta of 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and HighPoint Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 381.93% and its consensus target price is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 95.3% respectively. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders are 26.89%. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has stronger performance than HighPoint Resources Corporation

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.