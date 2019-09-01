SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Comparison side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.57 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.48 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Contango Oil & Gas Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 48%. Insiders held roughly 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has smaller decline than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.