SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Comparison side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.96 N/A 0.19 3.43 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.80 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CNX Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and CNX Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. Insiders held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was less bearish than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

