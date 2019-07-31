SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Contrasting side by side

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.27 N/A 0.18 5.05 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.71 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 highlights SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chaparral Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares and 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has stronger performance than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

Chaparral Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 10 factors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.