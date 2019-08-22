SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

This is a contrast between SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.55 N/A 0.74 9.08 Seadrill Partners LLC 6 0.02 N/A 3.73 0.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Energy Inc. and Seadrill Partners LLC. Seadrill Partners LLC seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to SandRidge Energy Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Seadrill Partners LLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6% Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Seadrill Partners LLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares and 18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3% Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Seadrill Partners LLC

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Seadrill Partners LLC on 8 of the 10 factors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.