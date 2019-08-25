SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Touches $4.42 Low on Aug, 25; 1 Analysts Covering NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)

Among 2 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NanoString Tech has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 30.62% above currents $23.35 stock price. NanoString Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $35 target. See NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) latest ratings:

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $827.62 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

The stock decreased 7.63% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 750,143 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.02% or 35,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 216,073 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 468,906 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 400,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0% or 8,921 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 258,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,303 shares. 231,025 are held by Castleark Mgmt Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 65,611 shares. Federated Pa holds 360,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sei invested in 73,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity. Shares for $43.24 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22.

