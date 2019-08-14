SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Reaches $4.75 Yearly Low; Last Week Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Coverage

The stock of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.61 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.75 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $169.51 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $4.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.09M less. The stock decreased 9.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 367,647 shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 58.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 11/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY HOLDER ICAHN FILES PROXY FOR BOARD SLATE; 25/05/2018 – Just released a presentation (including other important information) on $SD/ SandRidge Energy:; 15/05/2018 – SandRidge Energy Board Also Recommends Holders Vote for Two Independent Nominees from Icahn Capital; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE – CO DOES NOT SUPPORT MIDSTATES’ ESTIMATE THAT COMBINED BUSINESS PLAN WOULD RESULT IN GENERALLY FLAT PRODUCTION FROM 2019-2022; 23/05/2018 – Icahn: Engaged Matthew K. Grubb As Consultant in Proxy Contest to Replace Sandridge Energy Bd; 31/05/2018 – ICAHN URGES SD HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO INCLUDE EVALUATION OF DIVESTMENT OR JV OPPORTUNITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NORTH PARK BASIN ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE – REJECTION OF MIDSTATES’ PROPOSAL PRIMARILY BASED ON “SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERING OPINIONS” OF MIDSTATES’ PROVEN OIL AND GAS RESERVES; 29/05/2018 – SD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR 2 ICAHN NOMINEES

Among 4 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Toll Brothers had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan downgraded Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating. See Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) latest ratings:

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $169.51 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

More notable recent SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) CEO Paul McKinney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BKH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.20 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its August 21, 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First look: Dual-tower project to rise north of 10th Street – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

