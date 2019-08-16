SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Reaches $4.61 Yearly Low; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised By $1.01 Million Its Myr Group Del (MYRG) Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) stake by 29.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 29,700 shares as Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG)’s stock rose 1.43%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 131,916 shares with $4.57 million value, up from 102,216 last quarter. Myr Group Inc Del now has $473.22M valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 12,991 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

The stock of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.42 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.61 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $164.34 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $4.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.57M less. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.605. About 110,764 shares traded. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 58.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Energy: Following Receipt of Midstates’ Offer, Co Received Indications of Interest Regarding Alternative Transactions From Other Oil and Gas Companies; 09/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS WILL EVALUATE CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL, AND WILL PURSUE OPTIONS; 09/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – ICAHN CAPITAL REJECTED CO’S OFFER TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS ON “SAME FAIR BASIS AS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES”; 11/05/2018 – Compromise Rejected as Icahn Adds Nominees for SandRidge Board; 15/05/2018 – SandRidge Energy Sends Letter to Hldrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ SandRidge Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SD); 07/05/2018 – SandRidge Energy 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 18/04/2018 – SandRidge Energy: Board Recommends Shareholders Elect Its Nominees; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Expands Slate of Nominees to Sandridge Bd to Seven from Five; 18/04/2018 – SandRidge Energy Announces Board of Director Changes and Nomination of Directors for Election at 2018 Shareholder Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 16.99% above currents $28.49 stock price. MYR Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,359 are owned by Comerica Comml Bank. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 0.12% or 1.46M shares. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0.01% or 7,994 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 7,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 59,131 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.06% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 1.17% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Trexquant LP reported 0.02% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 17,532 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,420 shares stake. 31,321 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd invested in 0% or 11,623 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,445 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 9,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) stake by 20,850 shares to 136,794 valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) stake by 25,300 shares and now owns 55,059 shares. Preformed Line Prods Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) was reduced too.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $164.34 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 6.15 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

