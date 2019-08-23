SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Reaches $4.42 52 Week Low; General Mills (GIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

The stock of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.11 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.42 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $157.73 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $4.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.04 million less. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 227,846 shares traded. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 58.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SandRidge Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SD); 16/04/2018 – Icahn nominates five to replace entire SandRidge board; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 11/05/2018 – Icahn adds more nominees to SandRidge slate after board expansion; 18/05/2018 – Icahn Confidentiality Agreement With SandRidge Relates to Materials in Strategic Alternatives Process; 07/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FIVE TO SEVEN, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – BOARD STRONGLY RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ALL 5 OF SANDRIDGE’S DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sends Letter to SandRidge Energy Shareholders Regarding Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS WILL EVALUATE CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL, AND WILL PURSUE OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE DISAPPOINTED ICAHN NOT TAKING PART IN REVIEW PROCESS

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 469 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 338 cut down and sold stakes in General Mills Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 404.12 million shares, up from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Mills Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 13 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 284 Increased: 337 New Position: 132.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.92% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. for 95,000 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 95,574 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 6.36% invested in the company for 275,440 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 4.41% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.'s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 2.16M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.38 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

More notable recent SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $157.73 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 5.9 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.