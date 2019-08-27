SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Reaches $4.34 Low on Aug, 27; 3 Analysts Covering Inphi (IPHI)

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.20’s average target is -7.57% below currents $60.8 stock price. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

The stock of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $4.17 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.34 share price. This indicates more downside for the $154.88M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.20 million less. It closed at $4.34 lastly. It is down 58.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 04/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF FIVE NOMINEES PROPOSED BY BOARD, TWO OF ICAHN NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – SandRidge Energy Expands Bd of Directors and Adopts Universal Proxy Card; 07/05/2018 – SandRidge Offers to Add Two Icahn Directors But Says Bid Refused; 16/04/2018 – Icahn to Nominate John Lipinski, Bob Alexander, Randolph Read for SandRidge Board; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – IT WILL UNDERTAKE A FORMAL PROCESS TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE: ICAHN INDICATED NOT TO END CONTEST W/O BOARD CONTROL; 31/05/2018 – ICAHN URGES SANDRIDGE HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES IN LETTER; 23/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS ON APRIL 23, SENT A LETTER TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY DEMANDING THE RIGHT TO INSPECT CERTAIN BOOKS, RECORDS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 246,441 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 17,564 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 67,851 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has 27,990 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 64,155 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Millennium Management Lc has 165,685 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt owns 159,764 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 11,762 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 2,883 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 15,570 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 8,757 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 70,025 shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 18,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

