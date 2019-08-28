SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.51 N/A 0.74 9.08 CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNOOC Limited has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CNOOC Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SandRidge Energy Inc. and CNOOC Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SandRidge Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, CNOOC Limited has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CNOOC Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of CNOOC Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are SandRidge Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3% CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance while CNOOC Limited has 8.45% stronger performance.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 10 of the 10 factors SandRidge Energy Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.