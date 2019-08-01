Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Simmons First National (SFNC); Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Smith A O (AOS) Holding

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)‘s stock was raised to “Buy” by stock research analysts at Sandler O’Neill. SFNC’s “Hold” rating is no longer valid.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 45.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 32,029 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 102,151 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 70,122 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 5.88 million shares traded or 161.66% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 468,639 shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,950 activity. The insider MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought $248,500.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.78M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 16.50% above currents $25.75 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 338,275 shares to 51,040 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 2,120 shares and now owns 17,335 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of stock was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. 13,200 shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E, worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.