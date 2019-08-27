Sandler Capital Management Upped By $10.64 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (RNWEF) Shorts Down By 0.14%

REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. RNWEF’s SI was 7.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 7.93 million shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 4946 days are for REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)’s short sellers to cover RNWEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.494 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 152.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 38,970 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 64,536 shares with $17.67 million value, up from 25,566 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $272.33. About 504,435 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40

Sandler Capital Management decreased Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 21,958 shares to 120,000 valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ITB) stake by 199,640 shares and now owns 165,360 shares. Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 12.73% above currents $272.33 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 160,205 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 884 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.07% or 103,050 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 587,988 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability has 5,314 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 55,412 shares stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,131 shares. American National Tx accumulated 65,650 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,168 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 61,666 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,707 shares. Capital Rech Glob invested in 14.67M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 3,219 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

