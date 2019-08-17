Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Exponent (EXPO) as Market Value Rose; Broderick Brian C Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $551,200; Market Value Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 163,260 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares to 30,002 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 768,627 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 15.09 million shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 32,075 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 24.88 million shares. 38,027 were reported by Johnson Gp Incorporated Inc. Salem Invest Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 27,762 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 80,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First American Commercial Bank owns 40,000 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com has 12,784 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 171,986 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 104,807 shares. Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 94,800 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 79,443 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 358,882 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 38,337 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 25,834 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 96,444 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 5.44 million shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com Limited stated it has 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.14 million for 54.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.