Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Stake by $9.90 Million; Shareholder Shaker Investments Lifted Dorman Products (DORM) Stake

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 194,104 shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 917,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 194,300 shares. Texas-based Stanley Cap has invested 1.7% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,659 shares in its portfolio. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 54,055 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 690,315 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 81,500 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 24,486 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 60,349 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,655 shares. Country Club Na owns 23,473 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Nordea Inv Ab reported 235,791 shares. 10,322 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares to 29,938 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,197 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).