Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $16.94 Million as Stock Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Incline Global Management Trimmed Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 194,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46M, down from 716,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 1.42M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $278.84. About 1.38 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares to 343,509 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH) by 77,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.56 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.30 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

