Sandler Capital Management Stake In Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Was Raised; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Valuation Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Has Raised Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.30 million shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 84,345 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 107,132 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.84% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 880,385 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt has 0.71% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. 466,510 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Acadian Asset Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Corecommodity Llc has invested 0.46% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 38,844 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 399 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 70,255 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth reported 41 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 41,802 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc owns 321 shares. Monetta reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,788 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3,434 shares. C Ww Gru A S reported 13,137 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 32,189 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.62% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.96% or 3,178 shares in its portfolio. 1,109 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has 6.32% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 45,715 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,867 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 0.01% or 905 shares. Hitchwood Cap LP has 1.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 125,000 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,150 shares to 281,101 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 3,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).

