Sandler Capital Management Raised Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position; Geron (GERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 38 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold equity positions in Geron Corp. The funds in our database now have: 57.77 million shares, down from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Geron Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Sandler Capital Management increased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 54.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 35,336 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 99,636 shares with $31.29M value, up from 64,300 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $8.60B valuation. The stock decreased 6.32% or $20.06 during the last trading session, reaching $297.53. About 235,709 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Sandler Capital Management decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 453,066 shares to 68,210 valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP) stake by 56,000 shares and now owns 390,000 shares. Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 647 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 378,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 29,864 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,310 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 4,140 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,734 shares. 53,400 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 444 shares. Legal & General Plc reported 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 48,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 600 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 47,276 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% or 5,109 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,726 shares.

The stock increased 4.05% or $0.0527 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3527. About 658,585 shares traded. Geron Corporation (GERN) has declined 63.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I asked for valid criticisms to my article and the below is the nonsense I get – note how the author makes statements that can be easily falsified to mislead people and pump the stock:; 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 366.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

