Sandler Capital Management Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Has Decreased by $1.66 Million; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 5.13M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 779,089 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Yorktown Mngmt holds 2,900 shares. Private Na has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eminence Ltd Partnership has 375,843 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett Company Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Barclays Plc owns 594,296 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 45,934 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 17,548 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 46,975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Llp has invested 4.42% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 454,042 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Partner Fund Limited Partnership has 0.72% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 514,407 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Putnam Lc reported 0.46% stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.02% or 13,116 shares. Raymond James And reported 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Van Hulzen Asset Lc accumulated 4,698 shares or 0.08% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 118,108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 12,272 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc owns 4,900 shares.