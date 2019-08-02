Sandler Capital Management Maintains Position in Danaher (DHR); Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Global Thematic Partners Decreased Position by $41.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 359.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 185,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 237,221 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, up from 51,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 378,353 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.42M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.23 million, down from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 4.41M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Barclays (BCS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Down Amid Brexit Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homology Medicines Inc by 30,551 shares to 165,327 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 122,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Has Short-Term Headwinds, Long-Term Tailwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

