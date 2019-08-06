Sandler Capital Management Lowered Visa (V) Stake by $30.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 577,640 shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 44,473 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 20,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 11,937 shares stake. 96,417 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 7,225 shares. First Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 17,559 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Prns has invested 0.79% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). North Star Inv Management Corp reported 248,753 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 256,500 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.5% or 937,009 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 50 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 57,197 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. $2,004 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998 on Monday, June 17. The insider Rytter Katie bought $500. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares to 343,509 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 151,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).