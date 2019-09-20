Sandler Capital Management Lowered Its Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Position; CYBERDYNE ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (CYBQF) Sellers Decreased By 1.71% Their Shorts

Sandler Capital Management decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 56,000 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 390,000 shares with $7.42M value, down from 446,000 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) now has $775.30M valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 299,484 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half

CYBERDYNE INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CYBQF) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. CYBQF’s SI was 17,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 17,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 86 days are for CYBERDYNE INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CYBQF)’s short sellers to cover CYBQF’s short positions. It closed at $6.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CYBERDYNE Inc. engages in the research and development of equipment and systems in medical and welfare fields. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm offers Hybrid Assistive Limb for medical use, living support, care support, and labour support; other HAL series products; HAL peripherals that are assistive devices used with HAL for lower limb; TableInterface, a multi-touch display device; and cleaning robots, which take an elevator by itself, and cleans floors of office buildings and others. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides HAL Therapy, a medical service to provide medical treatments for functional improvement of patients with cerebral, nervous, spinal cord injury, and cerebral embolism; and training courses.

Another recent and important CYBERDYNE Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBQF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Citron Exposes More Lies And Deception From Cyberdyne – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mackenzie has 0.04% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Nuveen Asset Management Limited has 196,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,055 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 80,798 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Numerixs Invest reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Prudential Financial holds 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 1.03 million shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 84,005 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 12,849 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 33,076 shares.

Sandler Capital Management increased B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (NYSE:BGS) stake by 86,000 shares to 870,000 valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 70,963 shares and now owns 114,963 shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Put) (NYSE:NUS) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III, worth $59,985 on Friday, July 26. 33,500 shares were bought by GOINGS E V, worth $502,369 on Friday, August 2.