Sandler Capital Management Lowered Altria Group (Put) (MO) Position by $6.11 Million; Stock Value Declined; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $416,725

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 7.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 473,546 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14,480 shares to 257,388 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 26,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares to 1,854 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

