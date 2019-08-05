Sandler Capital Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Caci International (CACI) Stock Price Rose, Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed by $616,848 Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00 million, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 92.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 281 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 3,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.37. About 124,361 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,757 shares to 89,318 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) by 16,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.73 million for 24.93 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 2.96M shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 245,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,129 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).