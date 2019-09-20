Sandler Capital Management Increases Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI); Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Value Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 11,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 305,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.81 million, down from 316,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 873,759 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 627.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.79. About 811,803 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,763 shares to 80,313 shares, valued at $86.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $261.44 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

