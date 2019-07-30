Sandler Capital Management Increases Holding in Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH); Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $7.89 Million; Stock Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 154,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.90 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 227,284 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 88,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,276 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 46,900 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 198,641 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 26,853 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 9,450 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 15,027 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 16,934 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 101,913 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd owns 291,975 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 633,027 shares. 10,279 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). State Street Corporation owns 787,092 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has 74,503 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.62% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc reported 91,065 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,012 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 98,930 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Chilton Investment Commerce Ltd Liability Company reported 0.67% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 810 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,931 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 4,700 shares. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 180,000 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 750,495 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 838 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brant Point Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10,024 shares to 356,850 shares, valued at $50.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 380,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,972 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).