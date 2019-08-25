Sandler Capital Management Increased Its Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Holding; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 27 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 36 decreased and sold their positions in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 47.46 million shares, up from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Sandler Capital Management increased Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) stake by 26.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 151,000 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 712,000 shares with $34.10M value, up from 561,000 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc (Put) now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 78,031 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.50 million activity.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $646.15 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 10.65 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 13.90 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.74% invested in the company for 926,066 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 6,661 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Csat Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3,433 shares. Eqis Cap Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 77,187 shares. First Allied Advisory, Missouri-based fund reported 32,215 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1,973 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,983 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 786,494 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hl Fin Services Lc holds 31,690 shares. Wright Invsts, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,451 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 176,365 shares.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) stake by 310,000 shares to 190,000 valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutanix Inc (Call) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 305,000 shares. Alteryx Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -0.90% below currents $46.92 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.