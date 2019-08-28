Sandler Capital Management Increased Its Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Position; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Sandler Capital Management increased Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) stake by 94.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 121,500 shares as Bunge Limited (Put) (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 250,000 shares with $13.27M value, up from 128,500 last quarter. Bunge Limited (Put) now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 448,664 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy

Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 260 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 207 cut down and sold positions in Idexx Laboratories Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 72.09 million shares, down from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Idexx Laboratories Inc in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 165 Increased: 178 New Position: 82.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $284.85. About 278,858 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for 685,892 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 4.47 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 4.92% invested in the company for 474,280 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.52 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 61.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 40,520 shares to 43,015 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 196,700 shares and now owns 103,300 shares. Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) was reduced too.