Sandler Capital Management Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Increased as Stock Declined; Capital International LTD Holds Holding in Netapp (NTAP)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 627.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 2.04 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 296.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 46,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 847,271 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 57,900 shares to 897,100 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 34,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,822 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

