Sandler Capital Management Holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Lifted by $6.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 9.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 121,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 128,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 535,443 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,692 are held by Natixis. Hrt Ltd Llc reported 6,822 shares stake. Schneider Corporation owns 21,441 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bronson Point Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Corp has 651,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Com has 1.38M shares. Litespeed Management Llc owns 153,500 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has 63,383 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 18,937 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 34,615 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 54 were reported by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.44 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.