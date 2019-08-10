Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Webster Finl Conn (Put) (WBS) Position; GLOBEIMMUNE (GBIM) Sellers Increased By 7.69% Their Shorts

Sandler Capital Management increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (WBS) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 12,000 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 121,000 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 109,000 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) now has $4.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 397,956 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors

GLOBEIMMUNE INC (OTCMKTS:GBIM) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. GBIM’s SI was 14,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 13,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 20 days are for GLOBEIMMUNE INC (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s short sellers to cover GBIM’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.91% or $0.0182 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0894. About 5,000 shares traded. GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company has market cap of $1.80 million. The Company’s product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcsd Limited Company stated it has 15,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 143,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP invested in 0.57% or 835,660 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Icon Advisers Inc holds 48,500 shares. Nbw Capital has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Utah Retirement Sys has 17,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 24,016 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,336 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 893 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 150,524 shares.