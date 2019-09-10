Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $10.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Position in Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Cut by $4.18 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 189,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 108,227 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1438.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 213,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 310,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,650 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 90.60 million shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al stated it has 10,135 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bainco Invsts has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 24,521 were reported by Blue Fincl Cap Inc. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 219,072 shares. E&G LP holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,785 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp invested in 1.13% or 76,976 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 429,605 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.31% stake. Indiana & Management holds 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 15,436 shares. Money Mngmt reported 11,630 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Management Inc has 40,054 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.49% or 21.19M shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.58M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.