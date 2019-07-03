Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Position in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS); Garrison Financial Has Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $2.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 18,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,517 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 62,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 1.03M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 20/04/2018 – Regulators criticised for Barclays chief ‘s penalty; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XL0068; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 20/04/2018 – Barclays will now be required to report to U.K. financial regulators on certain aspects of their whistleblowing programs; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s: Barclays’ Short-Term Ratings Were Confirmed at Prime-3; 22/05/2018 – REG-Petroleum Geo-Services ASA: Presentation at Barclays High Yield Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN:BARCLAYS RTG UNAFFECTED BY CEO PROBE; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 19/03/2018 – Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co reported 3.39 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 10,285 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Inv. Associated Banc accumulated 0.11% or 18,479 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs reported 4,407 shares. Amer Rech & Management holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.65% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde holds 68,670 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares stated it has 2,051 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 430 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Choate Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,034 shares. Pitcairn has 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 15,600 shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $3.37 million worth of stock was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. 90,842 shares were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K, worth $9.19M on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of stock.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 20,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).