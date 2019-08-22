Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) by $400,000; Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $3.14 Million; Share Price Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 2.18M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.34M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 2.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.44 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

