Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Holding in B & G Foods New (Put) (BGS) as Stock Value Declined; Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Holding in Ternium (TX) by $701,030 as Stock Value Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (BGS) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 86,000 shares as the company's stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 870,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 784,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 607,307 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500.

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company's stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 134,087 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,235 shares to 59,795 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).