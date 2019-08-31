Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Boosted

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 116,823 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 0.38% or 573,897 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 10,832 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowen Hanes And Communications Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 57,325 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 218,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 144,401 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited reported 249,624 shares. Bright Rock Management Limited Company stated it has 3.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). L And S Advisors invested in 0.74% or 93,020 shares. Villere St Denis J And Communications Lc invested in 0.66% or 169,922 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.9% or 188,850 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Ins reported 1.06 million shares stake. Wade G W Inc reported 48,531 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “POSITIONED FOR GROWTH, ETHAN ALLEN OPENS NEW DESIGN CENTERS IN THE U.S. AND OVERSEAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal Year 2019 and Fourth Quarter Results — Fiscal 2019 Diluted EPS of $0.96, Adjusted EPS Increase 15.6% and Cash Dividends of $47 Million Increase 59.2% – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look NYSE:ETH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 35,444 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 1.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 705 shares in its portfolio. 8,329 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 606,927 shares. 61,907 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 2.63 million shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 0.04% stake. Paradigm Capital Incorporated reported 61,200 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 36,849 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,717 shares.