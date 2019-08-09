Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $30.99 Million; Stock Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Upped Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 2.01M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 3.77 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 4.44 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 344,684 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 4,637 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 654,420 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Co holds 0.03% or 414,119 shares in its portfolio. 216,692 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 13,550 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Company stated it has 80,000 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.03% or 205,122 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Ltd has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 284,869 shares. 506,702 are owned by Villere St Denis J & Co Limited Com. Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 4,990 shares. 112,937 are held by Covington Management. Winslow Mgmt has invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Old National Bancorp In invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 19,780 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 322,718 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 119,842 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 88,463 are held by South State Corporation. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 0.4% or 56,050 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1.19 million shares. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 10,061 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50,570 shares to 220,479 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.