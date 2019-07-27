Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position by $37.29 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 80,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 186,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 290,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 523,001 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

