Sandler Capital Management Has Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $7.55 Million; Castleark Management Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $14.09 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 25,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 90,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.52 million, up from 64,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $292.01. About 659,689 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 47,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 126,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.19 million, up from 78,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.35. About 1.14 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 53,300 shares to 38,725 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,494 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 205,220 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 104,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,116 shares, and cut its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

