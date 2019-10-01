Sandler Capital Management Has Increased Cae (CAE) Holding by $7.29 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Maintains Position in Entercom Communications (ETM)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 280,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The hedge fund held 640,434 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.20M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 31,839 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 158,852 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,860 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1,499 shares. Moreover, Sessa Im Ltd Partnership has 2.95% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). International Grp Inc Inc reported 78,632 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). The Connecticut-based Mcclain Value has invested 4.2% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fairpointe Ltd Liability holds 80,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 185,352 shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 18,158 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 452,305 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 878,192 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 124,021 shares. Goldentree Asset Lp reported 2.06 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset Management has 70,900 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1.41M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Nordea Inv Management has 637,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 5.75M shares. Axa stated it has 69,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 520 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Scott & Selber holds 1.91% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 141,552 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 246,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 640,434 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 19,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ltd has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.14% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Addenda Capital invested in 0.03% or 14,594 shares. 10.76M are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited.