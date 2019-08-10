Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Position By $8.89 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding By $332,112

Sandler Capital Management decreased Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) stake by 50.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH)’s stock declined 40.58%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 2.88M shares with $10.73M value, down from 5.84M last quarter. Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) now has $288.05M valuation. The stock increased 7.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 2.58 million shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO MAKE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO $1.93B NOTES

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 5,032 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 23,905 shares with $1.58M value, up from 18,873 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $35.27 billion valuation. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) stake by 12,411 shares to 548,140 valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 2,942 shares and now owns 87,671 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability holds 40,864 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 551,684 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 1.83% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 154,914 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 17,310 are owned by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com. 3,210 were reported by Montag A & Assocs. United Service Automobile Association has 0.27% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.58 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company stated it has 28,524 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 59,907 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 200,645 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 95,850 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,880 shares. Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) stake by 12,000 shares to 121,000 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 38,970 shares and now owns 64,536 shares. New Relic Inc was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $377,250 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Fordham Benjamin C, worth $57,250 on Thursday, August 8. Ely James S. III had bought 100,000 shares worth $320,000.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $4 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Health Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Health Q2 top line down 7%; cash flow improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Community Health Systems, Inc.- CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CHS shares rebound after closing at all-time low – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 911,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 44,501 shares. Vanguard Group has 11.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 268,743 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 2 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Profund Advisors Lc owns 11,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp accumulated 0% or 15,934 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 45,037 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 28,129 shares. Illinois-based Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Prelude Ltd Liability accumulated 1,621 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 950,803 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested in 37,473 shares.