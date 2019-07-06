Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN) by $8.79 Million; Discovery (DISCA) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 78,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 125,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 1.53M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 40,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, down from 83,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.08. About 244,977 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.58M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates holds 156 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 0% or 121 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 103,286 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 284 shares. Bislett Ltd Liability holds 6.91% or 450,000 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.02% or 141,823 shares. Sol Management has invested 0.17% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Proshare Limited Co reported 45,658 shares. Burney Communications has 0.11% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 69,340 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 99,150 shares. Tealwood Asset invested 0.71% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 445 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 0.16% or 15,265 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery -6.2% despite Scripps-driven earnings gains – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: DISCA, AMD – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 49,720 shares to 156,880 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put).

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual earnings per share reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vail Resorts CEO To Donate $15.7 Million from SAR Exercise – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vail Resorts Wiped Out on Friday – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vail Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:MTN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ski Your Way To Winning With Vail Resorts’ Beaten Down Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.