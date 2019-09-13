Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Moodys (MCO) Position by $2.39 Million as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $409,920

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 12,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 59,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68 million, down from 72,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 420,038 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Confirms Banco Angolano De lnvestimentos’ B3 Bca, Downgrades Local Deposit Ratings To B3; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Nbl-1806 Backed By Auto Loan Receivables; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: WeWork Rating Reflects Limited Operating History, Lack of Profit, Moody’s Expectation for No Free Cash Flow in Next Few Years; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms lntegro’s B3 corporate family rating following announcement to acquire Tysers; outlook stable; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades New Philadelphia, Oh’s Go Debt To A2; Negative Outlook Assigned; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Wfcm 2010-C1; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Kelly Lane Water Control & Improvement District #2, Tx Series 2018 Unlimited Tax Bonds; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SAUDI ARABIA’S STABLE OUTLOOK INDICATES THAT THE RISKS TO THE RATINGS ARE BROADLY BALANCED; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS VSEOBECNA UVEROVA’S A2 LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATING; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S – POLAND’S CREDIT PROFILE INCORPORATES MOODY’S EXPECTATION THAT UNCERTAINTY STEMMING FROM GOVERNMENT POLICY WILL BE CONTAINED

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 31,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 33,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $187.13. About 8.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington has 500 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisade Cap Ltd Company Nj holds 27,318 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 182,577 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt owns 548 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Llp has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning owns 40,484 shares. 1,118 are held by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,011 shares or 0.6% of the stock. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,159 shares. Bristol John W & has invested 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westover Cap Advisors Lc has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,835 shares. Clal Enter Holdg Ltd holds 370,000 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 674 shares to 5,217 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Put) (NYSE:NUS) by 100,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 870,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Capital Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,350 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors reported 260 shares. 61 are held by Enterprise Fincl. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 43,895 shares. Saturna Capital Corp, Washington-based fund reported 5,689 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management LP invested in 12,955 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank owns 7,502 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 75,171 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson LP has 0.47% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 181,070 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.35% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 63,516 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 159,243 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 10,246 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.92 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.