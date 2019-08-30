Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Sothebys (Put) (BID) Stake; Edgewood Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $2.04 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased Sothebys (Put) (BID) stake by 62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 310,000 shares as Sothebys (Put) (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 190,000 shares with $7.17 million value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Sothebys (Put) now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 66,693 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 30/04/2018 – Real Deal Miami: ISG takes over sales at Brickell City Centre from Fortune and One Sotheby’s; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 42.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 19,454 shares with $2.72M value, down from 34,121 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $338.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 2.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD

Edgewood Management Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 72,007 shares to 14.24 million valued at $2.22 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 15,483 shares and now owns 2.53M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability accumulated 119,673 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 263,039 shares. Zacks Mngmt invested in 617,241 shares. Moreover, Howard Capital Mgmt has 2.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,391 are owned by Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd. 11,036 were accumulated by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wolverine Asset Management holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Shayne accumulated 1,800 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 2,889 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 9.69 million shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca reported 46,623 shares stake. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 1.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.16% or 3,008 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.96% above currents $128.1 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0.05% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 67,049 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 461,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 12,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 23,040 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Mercantile reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Matarin Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 293,651 shares. Gsa Llp has 0.08% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 22,035 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Citigroup stated it has 16,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 52,093 shares.