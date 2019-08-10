Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) by $10.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Holder Banbury Partners Increased Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 592,079 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,492 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.31% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 25,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru has 15 shares. 26,525 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,240 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 0.43% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 1,048 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.15% or 42,619 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 134,414 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 456 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank. Sandler Management owns 64,300 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 110,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50,570 shares to 220,479 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,078 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,580 shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.00M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 9,287 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 311,875 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hrt Ltd Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 54,920 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 15,608 shares. 7,758 are owned by Us State Bank De. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 26,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 18,914 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 748,117 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. 4,000 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares with value of $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

