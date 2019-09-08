Sandler Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) as Market Value Rose; Water Island Capital Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 8.60M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 228,511 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $79.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Capital Ltd invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Grp owns 19,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 83,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 34,775 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 94,643 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Caxton Associates LP has 15,619 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,305 shares. Pnc Services Gru accumulated 20,073 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,686 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 2,476 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability accumulated 0.99% or 639,990 shares.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Did AK Steel Stock Drop 7%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.